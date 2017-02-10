facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Pictures from the past - February 10

Welcome to this week's collection of nostalgia photos from the pages of the Shropshire Star.

Previous Image 1 / 6 Next Image
Mrs Kath Parton, who is 94, of Wellington, who hails originally from New Hadley, has loaned us this picture of the New Hadley Chapel Sunday School play. She says: “I think it was performed around 1935, but it could be a couple of years either side. This was when I was Kathleen Hall. I am wearing a black cone-shaped hat, back row third from the left and Johnny Madeley is second from the right, (standing) in a dark suit.”
Mrs Kath Parton, who is 94, of Wellington, who hails originally from New Hadley, has loaned us this picture of the New Hadley Chapel Sunday School play. She says: “I think it was performed around 1935, but it could be a couple of years either side. This was when I was Kathleen Hall. I am wearing a black cone-shaped hat, back row third from the left and Johnny Madeley is second from the right, (standing) in a dark suit.”
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Pictures from the past - February 10"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.