PUBLISHED: February 10, 2017 07:59 Pictures from the past - February 10 Welcome to this week's collection of nostalgia photos from the pages of the Shropshire Star. 1 / 6 In days gone by there were a host of ferries on the River Severn in Shropshire. This is the ferry between Coalport and Jackfield, with the Hay Inclined Plane glimpsed far right. This picture, which seems to be from the early 20th century, comes from the collection of Jackfield historian Ron Miles. Ron says the ferry was called Jane Shaw, who was the mistress of one of the kings of England. He says it was the Lower Severn Ferry. Mrs Kath Parton, who is 94, of Wellington, who hails originally from New Hadley, has loaned us this picture of the New Hadley Chapel Sunday School play. She says: "I think it was performed around 1935, but it could be a couple of years either side. This was when I was Kathleen Hall. I am wearing a black cone-shaped hat, back row third from the left and Johnny Madeley is second from the right, (standing) in a dark suit." This photo was taken in 1957 and shows teenagers from St Mary's Church, Shrewsbury, who put on a concert for parishioners at the church hall, Coton Hill. Some of those involved were Bill Winn, Gil Skidmore (CORRECT), Brian Williams, Devereux Biddlecombe - who supplied the picture - Phil Biddlecome, Philip Jones, Pat Morris, Rosemary Croft, and Helen Smith. Devereux said: "The concert was a lively affair with a skiffle group, complete with a tea chest, banjo, and washboard, singing and dancing routines, and a few comedy routines including a magic lantern act." He now lives in Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire, but says he would love to hear from anyone who took part and can be contacted on 07946 503527 or devdwb@hotmail.com by email.