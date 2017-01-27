PUBLISHED: January 27, 2017 07:59 Pictures from the past - January 27 Welcome to this week's collection of nostalgia photos from the pages of the Shropshire Star. 1 / 6 Considering this is a barrack room at Copthorne Barracks in Shrewsbury, it all looks more cosy than you might perhaps expect. This photo was emailed in by David Benson of Shropshire Postcard Club, saying he thought it might be of interest considering the current uncertainty about the future development of the barracks site. David thinks this postcard is probably from before 1920. Here’s another postcard from the collection of David Benson of Shropshire Postcard Club, one of a series of 10 that he has showing Shrewsbury’s Copthorne Barracks. You would get a better class of accommodation in this building – it’s the officers’ mess. The year is not known, but David thinks it’s before 1920. Contrary to appearances, the person on the window ledge is not about to jump. In fact as the crowd in The Square, Shrewsbury, are looking towards him, he may well be Sir Beville Stanier, who has just been declared the winner of the 1908 by-election for the Newport Parliamentary seat. This postcard emailed in by Nick Waters of Sundorne Castle is captioned: “Declaration of the poll, May 15th, 1908. Mr Beville Stanier 5,328; Mr Francis Neilson 4,377. Unionist majority 951.” Neilson was the Liberal candidate. The by-election was caused by the death of Newport MP W.S. Kenyon-Slaney. Shrewsbury was a different seat but presumably the declaration of the Newport poll was made at the Shirehall, which was in The Square in those days. 0 Comments Subscribe to our Newsletter Subscribe to our mailing list * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Include for future Shropshire Star correspondence? * Yes No Comments for: "Pictures from the past - January 27" Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.