Pictures from the past - January 27

Welcome to this week's collection of nostalgia photos from the pages of the Shropshire Star.

Here’s another postcard from the collection of David Benson of Shropshire Postcard Club, one of a series of 10 that he has showing Shrewsbury’s Copthorne Barracks. You would get a better class of accommodation in this building – it’s the officers’ mess. The year is not known, but David thinks it’s before 1920.
