PUBLISHED: January 20, 2017 07:59 Pictures from the past - January 20 Welcome to this week's collection of nostalgia photos from the pages of the Shropshire Star. 1 / 6 Shropshire magistrates gathered in December 1963 to see a demonstration at Shrewsbury of a new tool in the police's armoury in dealing with speeding drivers – radar speed detection apparatus. The radar registered the speed of passing vehicles. The original caption to this photo from our files, which was taken on February 24, 1964 – probably at Shrewsbury police station – was: "In 146 of 692 breaking-in complaints in Shropshire during 1963, the thief had a 'walk-in' without even a locked door or window to contend with. Here Inspector William Pugh, Shropshire's crime prevention officer, demonstrates simple and inexpensive door and window locks, which may well prevent loss and damage to private property this year." Good advice then, and good advice now. This postcard has been produced by the Save The Clifton group, who want to revive Wellington's Clifton cinema building, which was 80 years old this week. As it happens, we can tell you what's going on in the picture. The lady getting into the car is film star June Ritchie and the date is Sunday, May 12, 1963. A contemporary newspaper report explained: "June Ritchie, star of Live Now, Pay Later, made a personal appearance at the premiere of her film at the Clifton Cinema, Wellington, on Sunday. She was fulfilling a promise made to Cllr. S.C. Parker, U.D.C. chairman, who had given her a message of greeting to take to the Mayor of Wellington, New Zealand, when she attended the world premiere of her film there. The Mayor had returned the compliment."