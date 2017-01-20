facebook icon twitter icon
Pictures from the past - January 20

Welcome to this week's collection of nostalgia photos from the pages of the Shropshire Star.

The original caption to this photo from our files, which was taken on February 24, 1964 – probably at Shrewsbury police station – was: “In 146 of 692 breaking-in complaints in Shropshire during 1963, the thief had a ‘walk-in’ without even a locked door or window to contend with. Here Inspector William Pugh, Shropshire’s crime prevention officer, demonstrates simple and inexpensive door and window locks, which may well prevent loss and damage to private property this year.” Good advice then, and good advice now.
