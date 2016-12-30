PUBLISHED: December 30, 2016 07:59 Pictures from the past - December 30 Welcome to this week's collection of nostalgia photos from the pages of the Shropshire Star. 1 / 5 Remember all those men and women of Shropshire and Mid Wales who have been spending the festive season serving far away – like this group on Christmas Day in 1950, who were at San Wai Camp, Hong Kong. One of these King’s Shropshire Light Infantry soldiers marked with a cross on the left, and holding up a glass, was Tom Brazier, of Trench. For one of the poor chaps digging out in this snow in Knighton years ago, the white stuff was waist deep. For another it looks to be up to his shoulders. Ask any old folk about winters of yesteryear and they will always say they were harsher then. But we don’t actually know when this photo was taken – the estimate is early 1900s. A reminder of school days for people of a certain age in Albrighton. This is “County Primary School, Albrighton, 1952 to 1953.” The photo comes from a family album among the things of 90-year-old Mrs Joan Pinnington, nee Lloyd, of Shrewsbury, who was a teacher for many years at several Shropshire schools including this one. 0 Comments Subscribe to our Newsletter Subscribe to our mailing list * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Include for future Shropshire Star correspondence? * Yes No Comments for: "Pictures from the past - December 30" Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.