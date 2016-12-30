facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Pictures from the past - December 30

Welcome to this week's collection of nostalgia photos from the pages of the Shropshire Star.

Previous Image 1 / 5 Next Image
For one of the poor chaps digging out in this snow in Knighton years ago, the white stuff was waist deep. For another it looks to be up to his shoulders. Ask any old folk about winters of yesteryear and they will always say they were harsher then. But we don’t actually know when this photo was taken – the estimate is early 1900s.
For one of the poor chaps digging out in this snow in Knighton years ago, the white stuff was waist deep. For another it looks to be up to his shoulders. Ask any old folk about winters of yesteryear and they will always say they were harsher then. But we don’t actually know when this photo was taken – the estimate is early 1900s.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Pictures from the past - December 30"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.