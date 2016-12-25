PUBLISHED: December 25, 2016 07:59 LAST UPDATED: December 25, 2016 08:19 Pictures from the past Christmas special Welcome to this week's Christmas collection of nostalgia photos from the pages of the Shropshire Star. 1 / 6 Shrewsbury took a step back in time during the filming of the movie A Christmas Carol in the town in 1984, during which a number of local people were used as extras. This atmospheric scene was shot in The Square. Back in 1994 Louise Ward, fire safety administration officer at Shrewsbury fire station, was acting as Mother Christmas, and as the firefighters working on Christmas Day had not left out stockings, she put gifts in their boots. Here’s the Express and Star newspaper office next to the Granada Theatre, Shrewsbury, decked out for the Coronation in 1953. It was another 11 years before the Shropshire Star, a brand new newspaper for the county launched by the Express & Star, was born. The Granada is off to the left. The picture is from John Pinnington. Subscribe to our Newsletter Subscribe to our mailing list * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Include for future Shropshire Star correspondence? * Yes No