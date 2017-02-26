WATCH: Shoppers saddened as Shrewsbury's medieval McDonald's closes its doors

From birthday parties to college lunches and late-night munchies, Shrewsbury's medieval McDonald's has long been a hunger-busting staple for countless Salopians. But it is no more.

After 34 years on Pride Hill, the fast-food institution has shut its doors for the final time - forcing Big Mac-craving diners to travel to Meole Brace or Battlefield to get their fix.

Famous for its stone walls, stained glass windows and medieval basement, the building was believed to be the world's oldest to house a McDonald's.

But to the dismay of nugget-lovers around the town, Saturday was the last day the restaurant was in operation - with bosses believing the building is no longer up to the requirements of a 21st century fast-food chain.

We spoke to shoppers capitalising on the chance to eat one last cheeseburger in the medieval dungeon.