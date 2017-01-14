Telford school taken out of special measures

A Telford school has been taken out of special measures following a recent inspection by Ofsted.

Telford Langley School in Dawley is celebrating after a “change in culture” at the school was noted by inspectors.

The report raised the quality of leadership to “good”, noting that “the headteacher and his senior leadership team are having a significant impact, introducing systems to monitor and improve teaching, achievement, attendance and behaviour, all of which are having a positive impact”.

The result follows record GCSE results over the summer, which inspectors noted are likely to improve further during this coming year.

Steve Carter is head at the school, which was formerly known as Phoenix Academy. He said: “We are very encouraged by this report but remain committed to securing further improvements to ensure the very best outcomes for all of our students.

“We would also like to thank parents and carers for their ongoing support which has enabled us to secure such rapid and significant improvements.”

Philip Hamilton, chief executive officer of the Community Academies Trust, said: “Strong leadership in the school at all levels has supported a talented team of staff to make a real difference and the next steps for even further rapid improvement are established.”

Telford Park School, which is run by the same academies trust, was not removed from special measures but was recognised for the effort staff have put in to improve.

Head Holly Rigby said: “We are very determined to secure further improvements to ensure all of our students have the best opportunity to make the maximum progress possible.”