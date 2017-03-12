Stars pay tribute to Sister Sledge star found dead at 60

Chic star Nile Rodgers has paid tribute to Sister Sledge' star Joni Sledge after the singer died at the age of 60.

Rodgers and Bernard Edwards wrote and produced Sister Sledge's hit album We Are Family, which featured their biggest disco hits including the title track and The Greatest Dancer.

Rodgers wrote on Twitter: "#RIPJoniSledge #WeAreFamily My heartfelt condolences to your family because they are my family too. We did something pretty amazing together."

Sledge and her sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy formed Sister Sledge in 1971.

A statement on the group's Facebook page said: " Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni passed away yesterday.

"Please pray for us as we weep for this loss. We do know that she is now eternally with Our Lord.

"We thank you in advance for allowing us the privacy to mourn quietly as a family. We miss her and hurt for her presence, her radiance, and the sincerity with which she loved & embraced life."

The band's official Twitter page shared a photograph of Sledge with the caption: "We love you Joni."

La Toya Jackson also paid tribute to the singer, saying: " So sorry to hear that Joni Sledge has passed, my condolences to her family, friends and love ones. #Sistersledge we are family! #RIP", while TV star Ru Paul tweeted a screengrab of a Sister Sledge playlist with the short caption: " Sister Sledge Forever."

Sledge was found dead in her home by a friend in Phoenix, Arizona, on Friday, the band's publicist Biff Warren has said. A cause of death has not been determined.

Sledge is survived by an adult son.