Little Mix give shout out to 'best fans' at Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles

Little Mix have been honoured at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where Kevin Hart, John Cena and Demi Lovato were soaked in the show's trademark green slime.

The British girl group won the award for favourite global music star after performing a medley of their single Touch and their smash hit Shout Out To My Ex.

Collecting their award in Los Angeles, singer Perrie Edwards said: "You're the best fans in the world. We love you more than anything."

Bandmate Jesy Nelson added: "We just want to say a massive thank you to Ariana Grande as well for letting us have the night off our tour.

"We're sorry we couldn't be there for all the fans but you got us this bad boy."

The annual Kids' Choice Awards show is famous for its tradition of covering celebrities in green slime.

David Beckham and his sons Romeo and Cruz, pop star Justin Bieber and actress Kristen Stewart have been victims of the prank in previous years.

Comedian Hart was covered in slime this year after he collected the award for favourite villain for his role in animation The Secret Life Of Pets.

Singer Lovato was targeted as she promoted her new film Smurfs: The Lost Village, while WWE wrestler Cena - who hosted the event - sprayed himself with slime as he wrapped up the show.

Ellen DeGeneres urged the young audience to read an oath celebrating people who are "unique and different" after she won three awards.

Singer Gwen Stefani presented the US talk show host with trophies for favourite animated movie, favourite voice from an animated movie and favourite squad for her work on Finding Dory.

After collecting her awards, DeGeneres invited the crowd at the USC Galen Centre to join her "squad" by raising their arms in the air and repeating her words.

"I am good enough just as I am," DeGeneres said. "I am supposed to be unique and different. I'm not supposed to be like everyone else.

"I promise to be kind to people. I promise to brush my teeth every day and floss.

"And watch the Ellen show every single day. I love you all. You're in my squad."

Girl group Fifth Harmony failed to mention former member Camila Cabello as they collected the award for favourite music group.

"Thank you to all the Harmonizers....we dedicate this all too you," they said on stage.

Cabello had earlier performed as a solo artist for the first time since leaving the band, singing Bad Things with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Selena Gomez won favourite female singer, while Shawn Mendes received favourite male singer.

Ghostbusters was named favourite movie and KC Undercover star Zendaya picked up the award for favourite female TV star.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air on the Nickelodeon UK channel on Sunday at 10am.