Ant and Dec triumph over Mel and Sue in ratings war

Ant and Dec have continued to triumph over fellow presenting double act Mel and Sue in the TV ratings.

Former Great British Bake Off stars Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are fronting BBC One's Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief on Saturday nights, while Ant and Dec are hosting Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV.

The BBC1, in which celebrities perform as music stars to raise money for charity, pulled in an average of 3.4 million viewrs, peaking at 3.6 million.

On ITV, Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway was watched by 6.8 million viewers with a peak of 7.7 million.

The two shows went head-to-head for an hour for the second consecutive week, with Saturday Night Takeaway broadcast from 7pm to 8.30pm and Mel and Sue's Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief airing from 6.45pm to 8pm.

Meanwhile, The Voice, on ITV, had an average of 4.6 million viewers and a peak of 5 million when it aired later in the evening.

ITV's figures include catch-up channel +1.

During the show coach Will.i.am subjected his team to a nervous wait on Saturday night as he struggled to choose who to take to the quarter finals.

In the episode, it was the Black Eyed Peas star's turn to put his contestants through their knockout round which would halve their number from six to three.

After all of his team had performed, host Emma Willis announced that Jason Jones, 31, and Michelle John, 43, had made it through on the public vote - but Will did not know who to pick from the remaining four hopefuls to join them in the next round.

He stalled for time as Willis pressurised him to come up with a name, telling him the show was about to end.

Eventually, he muttered a reply leaving the four singers and the programme's host looking at each other in confusion.

Asked who he had named, he said: "I didn't, I just wanted them to stop the music...just kidding, it's got to be Tanya."

Tanya Lacey was stolen by Will for his team during the battle round after crashing out of Gavin Rossdale's side following her duet with Craig Carter.

Hayley Eccles, Clara Hurtado and Lia White all lost their places in the contest.

During Let's Sing And Dance For Comic Relief viewers voted for The Chase stars to go through to the charity competition's final and the judging panel - which this week was made up of Claudia Winkleman, Russell Kane and Adil Ray as Mr Khan - sent a trio of cast members from Casualty with them.