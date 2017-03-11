Woman quizzed over death of pensioner

An investigation has been launched into the death of a 75-year-old man who was found unconscious by police.

Officers were called to an address in Victoria Road, Aldershot, Hampshire, at 5.30pm on Friday, where they discovered the pensioner inside the property.

A 50-year-old woman from Aldershot has been arrested as part of the inquiry into the man's death.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: "Officers and ambulance staff attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has begun to determine the exact nature of what has happened."