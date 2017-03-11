The Saturdays star Rochelle Humes gives birth to baby girl

The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes has given birth to a baby girl, her "overjoyed" husband has announced.

Marvin Humes took to Instagram to share the news after the birth of their second daughter, Valentina Raine Humes, on Friday.

With a photo of the mother cuddling her new child in a hospital bed, the father wrote: "Couldn't be a happier or prouder man! What another incredible blessing!

"Today my beautiful wife gave birth to our second daughter Valentina Raine Humes... Alaia-Mai is over the moon that she has a baby sister! I'm overjoyed."

Rochelle, 27, married 31-year-old singer Humes five years ago and they had their first daughter, Alaia-Mai in 2013.

Fans and well-wishers congratulated the pair via social media, with many commenting on the "beautiful" name they had picked for their daughter.

It seems that the pair kept the sex of their new child a secret even from themselves until the last minute.

In an Instagram post less than a month ago, Humes shared a stunning photo of his pregnant wife with the caption: "Not long to go now counting the days until we meet him or her!

"Wifey had her baby shower yesterday I think my version is called wetting the baby's head isn't it?"