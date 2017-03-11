Malala Yousafzai receives offer to study at UK university

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai told an education conference she has received an offer to study at a UK university.

The 19-year-old student, who is currently preparing for her A-Levels, told the auditorium she had received a offer, conditional of achieving three As, to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE).

But Ms Yousafzai, who narrowly avoided death in 2012 after being shot by the Pakistani Taliban for her outspoken campaigning over girls' rights to an education, kept quiet on where her next educational venture may be.

Giving the final speech at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) conference, she said: "I'm studying right now.

"I'm in year 13, I have my A-Level exams coming and I have received a conditional offer which is three As, so I need to get the three As, that's what my focus is right now, and I hope to continue my work and also continue my studies.

"And I'm really thankful to you all for you support for encouraging me for my mission. That's what makes me and keeps me so strong so thank you so much for that, and thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak."

When the education campaigner finished her speech, the hundreds of delegates rose and gave her a standing ovation in the Birmingham conference centre.

She said, alongside her degree, she would continue to work for the Malala Fund, adding: "My goal is to make sure every child, a girl and a boy, they get the opportunity to go to school.

"It is their basic human right, so I will be working on that and I will never stop until I see the last child going to school."

The teenager also provoked laughter from the audience when she revealed she thought she was in trouble when she was called out of a chemistry to be told she was the next Nobel Prize recipient.

She told the auditorium: "Suddenly, our deputy head teacher appears in the classroom and I'm just quite shocked, because why would she call me? I thought I was in trouble or something.

"She called me outside and I went and she said 'you have won the Nobel Peace Prize', so it was a big surprise, and I said 'thank you'."