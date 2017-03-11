Donor gives £20,000 to couple raising cash to take sick son to US for treatment

A couple who set up a fund in the hope of raising £1.2 million to get treatment in America for their sick baby son have been given £20,000 by an anonymous donor.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London want to stop providing life-support treatment to seven-month-old Charlie Gard.

Doctors say Charlie, who suffers from a rare genetic condition, should move to a palliative care regime.

But Charlie's parents, who are both in their early thirties, disagree.

Postman Chris Gard and Connie Yates, of Bedfont, London, want to be allowed to take Charlie to a hospital in America.

A judge is due to analyse the case at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in early April and decide what is in Charlie's best interests.

Charlie's parents have launched an internet cash appeal on a GoFundMe website.

More than 15,000 donations have been offered and the amount raised has topped £300,000 after one anonymous donor pledged £20,000.