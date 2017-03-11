Dame Joan Collins to star in La La Land-style musical

Dame Joan Collins has revealed she will be starring in an upcoming musical movie in the style of Oscar-winning La La Land.

The renowned actress, 83, said she would be taking on a "glamorous" role in the as yet unannounced film as she made a guest appearance on ITV's The Nightly Show on Friday.

Letting the cat out of the bag, she told host John Bishop: "I'm supposed to start another movie next month, but it hasn't been announced yet.

"It's a musical, along the lines of La La Land."

While she held back any further detail, she said she would be playing a very different character to her current role as the slightly dishevelled Helen in The Time Of Their Lives.

The movie, released on Friday, tells the story of a former Hollywood star who recruits a friend to help her make an ill-fated trip from London to France for her ex-lover's funeral.

It also includes some revealing moments from Italian actor Franco Nero.

When asked about the scenes in more detail, she said: "He looks good... Once you've seen one you've seen them all."

Towards the end of the show, Bishop handed over the microphone to next week's presenter Davina McCall, who is also preparing for the final of Channel 4 celebrity ski show The Jump.

Speaking of the programme, which has gained a reputation for resulting in injured contestants, she said: "The series has been really fun and we have only broken two celebrities... so far."

The Nightly Show continues next week on ITV.