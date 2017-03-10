Songs Of Praise to be produced by independent companies for BBC

The BBC's Songs Of Praise is to be produced by independent companies for the first time.

The long-running religious programme will be co-produced by Avanti Media and Nine Lives Media for the next three years.

The move follows the corporation's new charter agreement under which the Government asked for all existing BBC Studios network TV output to be put out to competitive tender over the next 11 years.

Fatima Salaria, the BBC's commissioning editor, religion and ethics said: " Songs of Praise remains our flagship religious programme right at the heart of our religion offer.

"This decision secures its future for the next three years and reflects both a commitment to the ongoing success of this much-loved series and to religious coverage more broadly."

Gerry Morrissey, leader of the broadcasting workers' union Bectu, said it was a "very poor start" to the tendering process.

"It is an extremely disappointing decision," he said.

"A lot of long-serving staff work on Songs Of Praise and they have no desire to work for anyone other than the BBC."