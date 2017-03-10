Amal Clooney urges UN to tackle Islamic State 'genocide' in Iraq

Amal Clooney has urged the United Nations to stop the Islamic State terror group getting away with genocide by launching a British-backed investigation into their atrocities in Iraq.

The British-Lebanese human rights lawyer called for the UN to quit its "inaction" and begin gathering evidence to convict the Islamists of international crimes, even if the Iraqi prime minister does not proclaim his support.

Mrs Clooney, who is married to actor George, said IS has declared to "destroy" the Yazidi ethnic group by committing murder, rape and forced conversions while also attacking Christians, and Shia and Sunni Muslims .

"The UN was created as the world's way of saying 'never again' to the genocide perpetrated by the Nazis," she said on Thursday.

"And yet here we are, 70 years later, discussing the UN's inaction in the face of a genocide that we all know about, and that is ongoing."

Mrs Clooney, who is 39 and expecting twins, called for mass graves to be preserved and exhumed while witness evidence should be recorded.

She praised the UK's "admirable" leadership but said the investigation has not been launched because Iraqi PM Haider al Abadi, who attended the hearing, has failed to write to the Security Council.

Mrs Clooney urged Mr al Abadi to give the go-ahead, but said the UN should push on if he does not.

She ended her speech saying: "Don't let this be another Rwanda, where you regret doing too little, too late. Don't let Isis get away with genocide."

Mrs Clooney, a barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, appeared at the UN meeting in New York City to represent IS victims including Nadia Murad, who is a Yazidi genocide survivor.

Ms Murad told UN members: "I can't understand why you are letting IS get away with it."