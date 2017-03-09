Woman stabbed to death by her brother is named

A woman who was stabbed to death by her brother, who later turned the blade on himself, has been named.

Ann-Marie James - the 33-year-old sister of the attacker - was killed, while their mother, 59, is fighting for her life in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

Melvin James attacked them in a first-floor flat in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, on Wednesday morning.

Following the confrontation, the 36-year-old also died from what were believed to have been self-inflicted wounds, the force said.

Ms James died as a result of a stab wound to the chest and Mr James died from multiple stab wounds, a post-mortem examination found.

Their mother has undergone surgery after being taken to hospital with serious abdominal stab wounds, but remains in a critical condition.

Armed police used stun grenades to distract the attacker as they stormed Highfield Court, a 16-storey block in Leasowes Drive.

One officer responding to reports of the attack at 9.45am received a small knife wound to his arm and another sustained a leg injury.

Detective Inspector Warren Hines said: "The family are absolutely devastated at the loss of Ann-Marie and Melvin, two people who were really dear to them.

"They have asked that their privacy is respected so they are able to grieve at this difficult time.

"My thoughts remain with the family who continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers during this difficult time."

The attack has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), the watchdog said.