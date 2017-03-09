facebook icon twitter icon
Unlikely, but never say never: Alex Salmond on any potential return to lead SNP

Alex Salmond has not ruled out any potential return to lead the SNP for a third time.

Alex Salmond said he 'learned a long time ago to never say never in politics'
The MP and former first minister of Scotland led the party between 1990 and 2000 and then 2004 and 2014, and said he "learned a long time ago to never say never in politics".

Questioned on his Wednesday LBC phone-in programme about a scenario where Nicola Sturgeon could resign after losing a second independence referendum, Mr Salmond said his return as leader would be "unlikely and far-fetched".

He told host Iain Dale: "T here's two things I'd say; firstly Nicola Sturgeon, I believe, will hold an independence referendum and win it, and will be the first First Minister of an independent Scotland.

"My suggestion has been the likely date as a year come September, but it could be three months later or whatever, within the timetable for Brexit.

"Secondly, if I remember correctly, even Jesus only had a second coming, I don't think I'm going to have a third coming as SNP leader."

Pushed to see if he would rule it out, Mr Salmond said: "Well, I learned a long time ago to never say never in politics but I expect Ms Sturgeon to be First Minister of Scotland for some time to come, and I also expect her to be First Minister of an independent Scotland."