Put down your phones when you pick up your children, school urges parents

A primary school has put up signs on its gates asking parents to put their mobiles away and smile at their children at the end of lessons.

The pick-up time reminder at St Joseph's RC Primary School in Longlands, Middlesbrough, features a figure on a phone with a red line through it.

The circular signs, which say "Greet your CHILD with a SMILE NOT A MOBILE", have been placed at three entrances,

The school said it was part of an idea to get families talking at the end of the school day.