facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Put down your phones when you pick up your children, school urges parents

A primary school has put up signs on its gates asking parents to put their mobiles away and smile at their children at the end of lessons.

Parents are being urged to meet their children from school with a smile rather than a phone
Parents are being urged to meet their children from school with a smile rather than a phone

The pick-up time reminder at St Joseph's RC Primary School in Longlands, Middlesbrough, features a figure on a phone with a red line through it.

The circular signs, which say "Greet your CHILD with a SMILE NOT A MOBILE", have been placed at three entrances,

The school said it was part of an idea to get families talking at the end of the school day.