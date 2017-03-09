Eminem to headline Summer Sessions music festival in Glasgow

US rapper Eminem will headline the Summer Sessions music festival in Glasgow later this year.

The star, who has sold more than 150 million records around the world, will perform on August 24 in Bellahouston Park alongside Run The Jewels, Danny Brown and Russ.

It will be the second time the rapper has performed at the festival, with his last appearance in 2013.

Police arrested 34 people for a range of offences while he performed to a 30,000-strong crowd.

Eminem also headlined T In The Park 2010 which is to "take a break" in 2017 in a bid to resolve issues around its recent move to a new site in Perthshire.

This summer's traditional T In The Park July dates will see the TRNSMT Festival take place in Glasgow, featuring Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

Geoff Ellis, head of organisers DF Concerts, said: "We're delighted to announce that Eminem will be returning to play Glasgow Summer Sessions.

"His performance at Bellahouston Park in 2013 was spectacular, so I have no doubt this will be one of the gigs of the year.

"Joining him on the bill are Run The Jewels, Danny Brown and Russ with Glasgow once again taking centre stage as a destination for the world's biggest artists."

Eminem rose to fame with the release of 1999's The Slim Shady LP and has racked up six number one albums.

Tickets for the Glasgow concert will go on sale on Friday at 10am.