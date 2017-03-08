Woman and two children die following apartment fire in Dublin

A woman and two children have died following an apartment fire in Ireland.

Gardai said the blaze broke out in the complex in the Clondalkin area of Dublin at about 2.30am this morning.

The woman was 27 and the two children were aged two and three.

The woman and two children were taken from the scene to Tallaght Hospital but were pronounced dead.

Gardai said another woman, aged in her 30s, was rescued from the apartment along with a four-year-old boy.

They are said to be in a critical condition in Our Lady's Hospital in Crumlin.

Seven residents of nearby apartments were evacuated during the emergency.

The apartment complex has been sealed off with a technical examination to try to determine the cause of the fire expected to take place later on Wednesday.

Gardai appealed for witnesses to come forward.

In a separate incident a number of people were injured after a fire broke out in an apartment complex on Dominick Street in Dublin's north inner city .

Some of those who escaped the fire were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation,

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said her thoughts and prayers were with all those affected by the Clondalkin fire.

The apartment was on the first floor of a small complex next to the Grand Canal.