Pair seriously hurt as vehicle hits pedestrians in hospital car park

Two women are being treated for life-threatening injuries after a car hit a group of pedestrians in a hospital car park.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to reports of a serious collision in a car park at Withington Community Hospital shortly after 2.05pm on Tuesday.

A force spokesman said: "Two women have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries."

The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 80s, remained at the scene and is speaking with police.

A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.05pm to attend reports of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian."

She said one casualty was taken to Wythenshawe hospital and one to Manchester Royal Infirmary, both with serious injuries.

She said there were no reports of any other casualties.