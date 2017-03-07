Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow outs himself as unlikely grime music fan

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow has outed himself as an unlikely fan of grime music.

The veteran newsreader joined R eprezent Radio presenter Munya Chawawa, to review Stormzy's Gang Signs and Prayer album.

In the hilarious video posted online by Chawawa, Snow listened to three of the south London musician's tracks from the number one record and offered his verdicts on each.

After hearing Big For Your Boots, the 69-year-old described it as making him feel a "surge of kind of excitement, love and promise".

When asked if ever he had got too big for his boots, he joked: "I've been too big for mine for years."

Snow then entertained the idea of Stormzy being a modern-day Gandhi, saying there was "every chance", and the Mobo Award-winning star just needed time.

As he listened to Shut Up the journalist proved he was indeed a dedicated grime fan by rapping along to the opening bars.

Snow's full interview with Chawawa will air on Reprezent Radio on Saturday.