Tributes to former British Army officer 'killed by herders' in Kenya

A former British Army officer has been shot dead in Kenya.

Tristan Voorspuy was killed by pastoral herders on Sunday while inspecting some of his lodges, a local police official told the Associated Press.

Mr Voorspuy, who spent six years in the Army from the mid 1970s, including two as a cavalry officer, was the founder of luxury adventure safari company Offbeat Safaris.

Born in South Africa but schooled and raised in Sussex, Mr Voorspuy left the Army in 1981 and rode a motorbike from London to Cape Town, before creating Offbeat Safaris in 1990.

Mombasa-based business Scenic Air Safaris posted a tribute on its Facebook page, saying: "It is with very very deep sadness that we report the tragic death of Tristan Voorspuy co-owner of Offbeat Safaris and Sosian Ranch in an incident in Laikipia today, Sunday March 4.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to his wife Cindy and family and to his friends and partners at Sosian Lodge and Offbeat Safaris.

"A true officer and a gentleman.#sosianlodge #offbeatsafaris."

Scenic's marketing manager, Simon Penfold, wrote on his page that Mr Voorspuy was murdered " in cold blood" by people who were "d riven by crooked political motives that can only be described as 16th century - at best".

He added: "To those vexatious individuals I say this - you cannot hide - the truth will prevail - RIP an officer and a gentleman - we will never forget. Thoughts and prayers to Cindy and the family on this tragic day."

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are offering support to the family of the British national who has died in Kenya and we are in touch with local authorities."