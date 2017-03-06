Claims over Jeremy Corbyn tax record are untrue, says Labour

Jeremy Corbyn's tax return is correct and allegations that he failed to declare £40,000 of income are untrue, Labour has said.

The party said it was confident the details of his tax return were in order after the leader faced questions over his earnings.

Details released on the Labour leader's website on Sunday said he earned £114,342 in 2015/16, on which he paid £35,298 in tax.

Mr Corbyn's tax return showed he earned £77,019 from all employments, £36,045 from UK pensions and state benefits, £1,200 profit from self employment, and £78 in interest from UK bank and building societies during the period.

Mr Corbyn is entitled to an extra £39,272 a year as leader of the opposition on top of the basic £74,962 salary for MPs.

A Labour spokesman said: "Claims in some media that Jeremy Corbyn failed to declare £40,000 of income to the taxman are untrue.

"The extra payment following Jeremy's election as Labour leader of £27,192 is recorded in the tax return under the heading of 'public office'.

"We are confident the total income of £114,342 in the tax return is correct, as is the income tax charge of £35,298. Nearly all the tax was paid at source."

Labour said it welcomed media and public scrutiny of the Labour leader's tax return "as a matter of policy, not political point scoring".

"We believe in transparency. Those who seek the highest office, along with the very wealthy and powerful, should publish their tax returns," the spokesman said.

"Tax avoidance and evasion deprives the public purse of billions in revenue for vital services and is unfair on those on much lower earnings who pay a higher proportion of their income in tax."

Mr Corbyn, who became leader of the opposition in September 2015, said: "I have made it clear that I think it is right for party leaders to be open and transparent about their tax affairs."

The release of his tax statement came after Chancellor Philip Hammond dismissed a challenge from shadow chancellor John McDonnell to publish his tax returns.

Mr Hammond told the BBC: "No. I have no intention of doing so.

"Just for the record my tax affairs are all perfectly regular and up to date.

"But I think this demonstration politics isn't helping the atmosphere in British politics."

Mr McDonnell has already made his tax affairs public, saying people should be proud of their contributions to public services.

The shadow chancellor has said a Labour government would make everyone earning above £1 million publish their tax records.

A Labour source said Mr Corbyn had used accountants to examine his tax situation, adding: "We are absolutely confident Jeremy has paid all his tax, because it is taxed at source."

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, a close ally of Mr Corbyn, told BBC Radio Four's Westminster Hour: "He couldn't possibly be intending to deceive anybody."

Asked if she would release her tax returns, Ms Abbott said: "I think we are going to have to discuss this as a shadow cabinet if we all going to publish our tax receipts. If that's what we agree to do, certainly I'll do it."