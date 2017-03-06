Ed Sheeran all set for album and singles chart domination

Ed Sheeran is on track to smash chart records following the release of his third album.

÷ (Divide), released last Friday, sits at the top of the album charts and is on course to dominate the singles charts with nine tracks inside the top ten.

More than 430,000 copies have been shifted in its first three days across physical, digital and streaming equivalent sales, meaning it is almost certain to claim the coveted number one spot in the Official Albums Chart.

If sales continue at the current rate, it would mark the biggest opening week for an album since Adele's 25, which logged just over 800,000 in its first seven days in 2015.

Sheeran's triumphant return has also peaked interest in his other two albums with X (Multiply) in fourth and + (Plus) up to fifth behind Rag'N'Bone Man's Human and Stormzy's Gang Signs And Prayer.

Shape Of You looks to remain at the top of the singles charts for the ninth week running with new entries Galway Girl and Perfect currently at third and fourth behind Castle On The Hill.

The only non-Sheeran song on course to chart inside the top ten is The Chainsmokers and Coldplay collaboration, Something Just Like This, which drops three places to fifth.

Meanwhile US bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss' album, Windy City, is on track to enter at number six and Sleaford Mods' tenth record, English Tapas, set to land at number eight.