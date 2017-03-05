Hunt for driver after elderly pedestrian killed by car

A suspected hit-and-run driver is being hunted by police after an elderly pedestrian was killed by a car.

The man was struck in Kensington, west London, on Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police said.

Paramedics rushed the victim, whose identity has not been released, to a central London hospital where he died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers later found the car, a silver BMW 5 Series, abandoned nearby although no arrests have been made.

Launching an appeal for witnesses, a Scotland Yard spokesman said officers are "particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw the car being abandoned".

They said police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 9.27pm on Saturday to reports of a silver car in collision with an elderly pedestrian on Hammersmith Road at the junction with Edith Road.

The man was taken to hospital where he died at 1.15am on Sunday.

The victim has not been formally identified although his next of kin have been informed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit's witness appeal line on 020 8543 5157 or to call 101.