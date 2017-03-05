Gilmore Girls could return for another run, Netflix teases

More episodes of Gilmore Girls could be on the way, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos has said.

The comedy drama, which originally ran from 2000 to 2007, returned on the streaming service for four movie-length episodes at the end of 2016.

They allowed the show's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino to write the endings for their characters that they had always planned before they left the show at the end of its sixth series.

But now even more instalments could follow the successful revival, Netflix's chief content officer has said.

Mr Sarandos told the Press Association: " We hope. We obviously loved the success of the show, fans loved how well it was done, it delivered what they hoped.

"The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favourite show to come back and for it to disappoint you but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that."

Many fans called for more episodes after the cliffhanger at the end of Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, which saw Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel return as Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter Rory, but they could have a long wait on their hands.

Mr Sarandos added that the talks with the show's creators were " very preliminary".

British shows will be very important to the future of the streaming service following the announcement of two co-productions with the BBC, Mr Sarandos and Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings said.

The content boss said: "W e will be much more active producers of British programming. Obviously with Black Mirror, where there are new instalments coming and we are deep into production of season two of The Crown, we are doing co-productions."

One of the co-productions, Troy: Fall Of A City, will be written by The Night Manager screenwriter David Farr, and will air on BBC One in the UK but will benefit from a big injection of money from Netflix, which will have the international rights to stream it.

Mr Sarandos said: "It will probably be more lavish than it was originally perceived as now, but it's hard to believe it would be as lavish as The Crown."

On a third instalment of the series dramatising the life of the Queen, the executive confirmed the cast, which is led by Claire Foy as the monarch and Matt Smith as the Duke of Edinburgh, will be overhauled as the timeline progresses.

He said: " It was always conceived this way that we would do the show a decade a season, going up to the current day after about six seasons and recasting along the way so that we don't have to age the cast with prosthetics and make-up and giving us the opportunity to have a fresh take of the royal family every couple of seasons."

He continued: "We do have c ast in mind (for series three) but we can't talk about it yet. We are deep into it."