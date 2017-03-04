Lib Dems choose Jackie Pearcey to stand in Manchester Gorton by-election

The Liberal Democrats have chosen their candidate to stand in the Commons by-election caused by the death of Sir Gerald Kaufman.

Jackie Pearcey will be the party's standard bearer in the Labour heartland seat of Manchester Gorton.

Ms Pearcey said: "I am really excited to have been selected by the Liberal Democrats to be the candidate in this by-election.

"Sir Gerald Kaufman served this area extremely well and it will be both a challenge and an honour to fill his shoes.

"Manchester Gorton deserves a local champion to stand up for our community against Theresa May's hard Brexit plans, against the wishes of local people.

"Labour can't stand up for us whilst they're too busy arguing amongst themselves in Westminster and supporting the Tories on Brexit."

The Lib Dems finished fifth in the seat at the 2015 general election when Sir Gerald won for Labour with a majority of more than 24,000 votes.