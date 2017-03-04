Beckhams celebrate 18th birthday of eldest son Brooklyn with series of photos

David and Victoria Beckham have opened up the family album to celebrate their son Brooklyn's 18th birthday.

The couple marked Saturday's milestone by posting snaps of Brooklyn on social media.

David posted an image of Brooklyn as a newborn in his arms.

"So on this day, 18 years ago, this little man came into our lives. To say we felt blessed is an understatement," he wrote on Instagram.

"From day one he never slept through the night.

"The only way he would fall asleep is when I took him out in the car and it had to be Boyzone on the radio and he would drop right off. Thankfully he now sleeps the whole night without needing a song."

He added: "Brooklyn has gone from this beautiful baby boy to become this handsome, polite and driven young man. I'm proud that he lived through my career with me and I'm even prouder about the person that he has become. Happy birthday Bust, you can now officially take dad for a drink down the pub X."

Victoria posted a slideshow of images of Brooklyn, including a scan from her pregnancy and a young Brooklyn celebrating his birthday with a Thomas the Tank Engine cake.

"I can't believe our baby is 18 today. We are all so proud and love you so much Brooklyn Beckham," she wrote on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday Buster. Lots and lots of love."

Brooklyn, who is the eldest brother to Romeo, Cruz and Harper, shared a black and white snap of himself enjoying a beer at the pub.