Sir Bruce Forsyth 'spends five nights in intensive care with chest infection'

Sir Bruce Forsyth has spent five nights in intensive care after developing a severe chest infection, according to reports.

The veteran entertainer, 89, is said to have been taken to hospital on Sunday after falling ill and he remained in the unit on Thursday night.

The Daily Mail said Sir Bruce was expected to be moved to a private room on Friday before returning home with his wife, Lady Wilnelia.

A friend of the former Strictly Come Dancing host told the newspaper: "Wilnelia was by his bedside virtually the entire time, and has been amazing.

"Now Bruce just wants to get home, and slowly build his strength back up again. He remains in great spirits."

Sir Bruce underwent surgery in 2015 after he suffered two aneurysms, which were discovered when tests were carried out following a fall at his Surrey home.

He left Strictly in 2014, but his manager denied reports in October that he had retired from the entertainment industry.

Ian Wilson said: "As is widely known, Sir Bruce is recuperating from various health issues.

"His sole focus at the moment is to continue getting better and he has made no formal or informal decision about retiring from show business."