Rod Stewart says desert 'beheading' video has been 'misinterpreted'

Rocker Sir Rod Stewart has offered his "deepest apologies" but said his actions were "misinterpreted" after he was filmed appearing to re-enact an Isis-style beheading in the desert.

A video of the singer, 72, was posted on wife Penny Lancaster's Instagram account - then later deleted - showing the couple with friends while on his world tour.

The star said in a statement: "From re-enacting the Beatles' Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show.

"Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended."

Sir Rod is seen in the video leading a line of friends, with Lancaster at the back, along the sand dunes.

Lancaster, 45, a model, rolls down the dunes, and then stretches out on the sand.

Behind her, the Maggie May singer stands behind and appears to put his hand across the neck of a friend, who is sitting in front of him.

Other snaps on Lancaster's Instagram account show her enjoying life in the sun while on tour with her husband.

The couple have two children together and married in 2007.

The singer has been performing in Abu Dhabi as part of his world tour and takes to the stage in Las Vegas and Mexico City later this month.

He is the closing headliner for this year's Isle of Wight Festival.

The singer recently played at London's O2 Arena and travelled to the gig on the train and Tube - with Lancaster documenting the journey on Instagram.