OAP found dead at allotments 'stood for community, unity and tolerance'

An 80-year-old woman whose body was found in a garage at an allotment stood for "community, unity and tolerance", her family said.

Pensioner Lea Adri-Soejoko, described as a matriarch who "championed the underdog", was discovered in a lock-up store at the site in Colindale, north-west London, on Tuesday.

A 40-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday remains in custody, Scotland Yard said.

The family of Ms Adri-Soejoko, who was secretary of the Colindale Allotment and Garden Association, said she was "vibrant and happy, fit and healthy".

"Lea, mum, our nanny," they said in a statement released through police.

"She was a person who stood for the words community, unity, tolerance and love for your neighbour.

"A matriarch, a woman who championed the underdog and did not tolerate prejudice of any kind.

"At 80 she was vibrant and happy, fit and healthy.

"She has been brutally taken from us and the only consolation for our grief now would come from knowing that whoever committed this monstrous act is caught.

"If you have any information no matter how small please come forward."

Ms Adri-Soejoko, who was also known by her maiden name of Hulselman, was found by police at 2.05am on Tuesday less than half an hour after she was reported missing.

Scotland Yard said they know how she died, but have yet to reveal a cause of death.

She was last seen at 6.30pm on Sunday and spoke to a friend on the phone at 2.30pm on Monday, according to police.

Police said the place the body was found was best described as a garage, with two wooden doors.

The allotment site in Sheaveshill Avenue is next to a nursery and close to the Metropolitan Police Training Centre.

Detectives from the homicide and major crime command are continuing their investigations.