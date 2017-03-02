Elderly woman found murdered at allotment named by police

An elderly woman who was murdered and found at an allotment has been named by police.

The body of 80-year-old Lea Adri-Soejoko was found in a lock-up store at the site in Sheaveshill Avenue, Colindale, north west London, on Tuesday.

Ms Adri-Soejoko had been reported missing at 1.40am. Officers arrived at the allotment 25 minutes later where they discovered her body.

A post-mortem examination took place on Wednesday at Northwick Park Hospital, but the cause of death is "not being disclosed at this time", Scotland Yard said.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, of the Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "At the moment, we do not have a motive for Lea's murder and I am appealing to the public to help us piece together her movements before her death.

"I want to trace anyone who saw Lea or spoke to her from about midday on Sunday through to when she was reported missing.

"Had anything happened in her life that we should be aware of that might provide a motive for what happened? If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please contact us.

"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone with links to these allotments, who might have visited or been in or around the area throughout Monday 27 February into the early hours of the following morning.

"An elderly woman lost her life in the most tragic way possible and was left inside a storage unit similar to a garage. If you know anything, please contact us."

Police said there had been no arrests so far over the death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 020 8785 8099, via 101 or @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.