Murder probe after body of woman, 80, found in lock-up at allotments

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of an elderly woman was found at an allotment.

At around 2:05am on Tuesday, officers went to the allotments in Sheaveshill Avenue, in Colindale, north west London, as part of searches for an 80-year-old woman who was reported missing at 1:40am.

A body was found in a lock-up store and the woman was confirmed dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination took place at Northwick Park Hospital on Wednesday, but police said the cause of death is not being disclosed at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Noel McHugh, of the Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: "At this stage we are keeping an open mind about any possible motive and would ask any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

"I make a direct appeal to anyone with links to these allotments who would have visited or had been in or around the area throughout Monday 27 February, into the early hours of the following morning.

"An elderly woman lost her life in the most tragic way possible and was left inside a storage unit similar to a garage. If you know anything please contact us."

Police are asking anyone who can help to contact them on 020 8785 8099, via 101 or @MetCC, and to remain anonymous people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.