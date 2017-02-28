Theresa May gives up crisps for Lent

Prime Minister Theresa May is giving up crisps for Lent, Downing Street has revealed.

A Number 10 spokesman said that the PM's favourite flavour of the crunchy snack was salt and vinegar, but he declined to state whether she prefers any particular brand.

He was also unable to say how often Mrs May indulges, telling reporters: "I don't know how many packets of crisps the Prime Minister consumes per week, per day or per month, but she will be giving them up."

Christians traditionally deny themselves a favourite treat over the Lent period from Ash Wednesday - which this year falls on March 1 - to Easter Sunday, to mark Jesus's 40 days of fasting in the desert.