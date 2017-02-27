Mahershala Ali wins best supporting actor as 89th Academy Awards gets under way

Moonlight star Mahershala Ali has won the first Oscar of the 89th Academy Awards, scooping the best supporting actor prize.

Ali embraced the film's director Barry Jenkins on his way up to the stage where he buttoned his tuxedo jacket, saying: "My grandma would want me to button up."

He added: "Wow, I want to thank my teacher and my professors, they told me is that it's not about you, it's about the characters, you are in service to your character and your stories, I'm so blessed to have had this opportunity."

The actor welcomed his first child Bari Najma on February 22 and thanked his wife Amatus Sami-Karim saying: "My wife was in her third trimester doing awards seasons, we just had a daughter four days ago. I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process."

The ceremony kicked off with host Jimmy Kimmel thanking President Donald Trump for making the Oscars appear less racist.

The talk show host said he knew the country was divided and he had been encouraged to say something that would unite people.

He said the ceremony was being watched around the world by " countries that now hate us" adding: "The country is divided right now, I've been been getting advice that I need to say something to unite us.

"Let me say something. I can't do that. There is only one Braveheart in this room and he's not going to do that either."

He added: "I want to say thank you to President Trump. Remember last year when it seemed like the Oscars were racist? It's gone!"

Referring to nominated films Hidden Figures and La La Land, he added: "B lack people saved Nasa and white people saved jazz, that's what you call progress."

The ceremony opened with Justin Timberlake dancing into the Dolby Theatre while performing his hit Can't Stop The Feeling from the movie Trolls, which is nominated for best original song.

Stars including Naomie Harris, Taraji P. Henson, Charlize Theron and Jeff Bridges could be seen in the crowd singing along as he moved into the crowd to sing Lovely Day by Bill Withers as he danced with his wife Jessica Biel.

After he took the stage Kimmel joked the other members of N Sync would let him back in the band if they had seen it.

The Oscar for make-up and hairstyling was awarded to superhero movie Suicide Squad while the prize for costume design was presented to Colleen Atwood for Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them.

Collecting her prize, Atwood said: "I'm truly floored, Sting told me I was going to win tonight. Obviously I didn't prepare anything."

The eight-hour documentary about OJ Simpson, OJ: Made In America, was named best documentary feature.

Director Ezra Edelman collected the gong paying tribute to murder victims Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, saying: "I want to acknowledge that I wouldn't be standing here if it weren't for Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown.

"This is for them and their families. This is also for others who are the victims of violence, police brutality and racially motivated violence, this is for them and I'm honoured to accept it on all of their behalves."

After Edelman left the stage host Kimmel drew groans from the audience when he said: " OJ you get an extra slice of baloney on your sandwich tonight."