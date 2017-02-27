facebook icon twitter icon
Pensioner injured by falling tree during Storm Doris dies in hospital

A pensioner critically injured by a falling tree during Storm Doris has died in hospital.

The car the man was travelling in was hit by a tree
The man, in his 80s, died at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on Sunday, three days after the car he was travelling in was hit by a tree near Church Stretton in Shropshire.

The victim, who has not yet been named by police, was a front seat passenger in a Ford Focus car being driven by a 75-year-old man.

Officers from West Mercia Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident, which happened at about 9.30am on Thursday on the A49.