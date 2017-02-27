Pensioner injured by falling tree during Storm Doris dies in hospital

A pensioner critically injured by a falling tree during Storm Doris has died in hospital.

The man, in his 80s, died at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on Sunday, three days after the car he was travelling in was hit by a tree near Church Stretton in Shropshire.

The victim, who has not yet been named by police, was a front seat passenger in a Ford Focus car being driven by a 75-year-old man.

Officers from West Mercia Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident, which happened at about 9.30am on Thursday on the A49.