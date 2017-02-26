Welsh rugby star Elli Norkett killed in car crash at age 20

The family of a Welsh rugby international killed in a car crash have paid tribute to her as "loved and valued by many".

Elli Norkett, 20, sustained fatal injuries in the collision in Neath Port Talbot, south Wales, at 7.40pm on Saturday.

Miss Norkett, from Llandarcy, Neath, was the youngest player in the Rugby World Cup in 2013.

She was driving a Toyota Yaris which was involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Insignia on the A4109, Inter Valley Road, between Banwen and Glynneath.

A 42-year-old woman driving the Vauxhall and a 12-year-old girl who was a passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miss Norkett's family released a tribute to her through South Wales Police.

"Elli Norkett was a kind-hearted and caring 20-year-old final year student at Cardiff Met University, studying sport development," they said.

"In 2013 she was the youngest player in the Rugby World Cup and had gained four Welsh senior caps at the age of 17.

"Elli also represented Wales at Sevens and was selected for the Great Britain Students Sevens.

"On the club front she was proud to represent Swansea Ladies and the Ospreys. At Cardiff Met she played in two BUCS finals at Twickenham and wanted to pursue a career in coaching the game she loved.

"Elli was loved and valued by many and has touched the hearts of all her family and friends due to her kind nature and endearing personality.

"The family wish to be allowed to grief in peace at this extremely distressing time."

South Wales Police is investigating the circumstances of the collision.

The force is asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either of the vehicles involved prior to the collision to contact the Western Roads Policing Unit, via 101, quoting reference 1700073461.