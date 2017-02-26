facebook icon twitter icon
Five in hospital after car collides with pedestrians in London

Five people have been left in hospital after they were run over by a car in London.

A man was arrested after a car hit a wall and collided with a group of pedestrians in London
Police were called to Bromley Road in Bellingham at 8.20am on Sunday after a car hit a wall and collided with a group of pedestrians.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were called and the five injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Their conditions are not yet known.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "The driver of the car was detained at the scene by an off-duty police officer before being arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving."

Roads around the area have been closed while investigators examine the scene.