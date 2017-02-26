facebook icon twitter icon
Children rescued from stolen vehicle after bystanders stop Belfast carjacking

Two children are unharmed after bystanders stepped in to stop a carjacking.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said one man was arrested after a car in which the youngsters were in was stolen on Boucher Crescent in Belfast on Saturday evening.

A woman got out of the vehicle just before a man jumped into the driver's seat and drove off.

The PSNI said members of the public managed to stop the vehicle and a man fled the scene on foot.

A man in his 30s was arrested a short time later and officers appealed for witnesses to come forward.