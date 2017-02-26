Aliens actor Bill Paxton dies aged 61 after complications from surgery

Actor Bill Paxton has died after complications following surgery.

The 61-year-old, who starred in Twister, True Lies and Aliens, died on Saturday.

A family representative said in a statement: "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery.

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker.

"Bill's passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable."

Paxton had two children and was married for 30 years.