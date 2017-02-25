Five To Five win Let It Shine to land contract for Take That musical

Boy band Five To Five have won Let It Shine, bagging themselves a year's contract as stars of a new touring musical inspired by Take That's songs.

AJ Bentley, Curtis T Johns, Nick Carsberg, Sario Solomon and Yazdan Qafouri fought off competition from the two other finalist groups, Nightfall and Drive, to be chosen by a public vote as the winners in the BBC1 contest.

Head judge Gary Barlow, who has been developing the musical with former EastEnders star Jack Ryder, told the group: "You know we start work tomorrow morning, right? We go on stage in September in Manchester."

Barlow was joined by former bandmates Robbie Williams, Mark Owen and Howard Donald for a performance of their hit The Flood just before the result was announced.

Williams, who had cancelled guest judging duties because of an illness, still managed to perform but said that it was emotional to be back with his old group.

He said: "It was and is very emotional. Proper tears.

"It's only because I'm on telly that I'm not welling up. I'll go back to the dressing room and cry."

Donald, who welcomed new son Dougie Bear this week, said of his son: "He's doing good, as you can tell by the bags under my eyes he's not sleeping much."

Comedian Peter Kay stood in for Williams on the judging panel, which also included Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue, and dressed up as X Factor contestant Honey G, calling himself Honey P.

Five To Five sang their way to victory with performances of You Can't Stop The Beat from musical Hairspray and Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus.

Carsberg hurt his right leg while performing on stage but danced through the pain on Saturday's show.

He told the Press Association beforehand: "There is not much I can do, I've just got to tough out the pain.

"I'm just going to rest up and hope it gets better and if it doesn't, endure the pain and cry after."

He added: "It's not ideal, not the best timing in the world but I will get through it and do it for the lads."