Five teenagers to face court on terror charges

Five teenagers are to appear in court on terror offences.

The male youths, who are all from London and include a 15 year-old, are to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court in central London.

The 15-year-old, of Waltham Forest, is charged with collection of information and two counts of dissemination of terrorist publications.

A 16-year-old from Lambeth is charged with preparation of terrorist acts and a 17-year-old from Hounslow has been charged with preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications.

Ahmedeltigani Alsyed, 19, of Hounslow, and a 17-year-old from Merton, are each charged with a count of preparation of terrorist acts and collection of information contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Four of the teenagers were arrested at addresses in south and west London on Tuesday while the 15-year-old boy was arrested on Monday evening in east London