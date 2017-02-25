Boris Johnson to attend business reception during visit to Egypt

Boris Johnson will travel to Egypt to meet president Abdel Fatah al-Sisi on Saturday.

In his first visit to the North African nation as Foreign Secretary, Mr Johnson will also host a reception with British investors and Egyptian entrepreneurs.

He will also hold meetings with civil society representatives and human rights activists.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Johnson said: "I am looking forward to my first visit to Egypt as Foreign Secretary and meeting both President Sisi and foreign minister (Sameh) Shoukry to discuss a wide range of issues and deepen the strength of our bilateral relationship.

"The UK is a long-standing friend of Egypt.

"We are Egypt's top economic partner and strong allies against terrorism and extremist ideas.

"The UK is a champion of a renewed Egypt, because stability, peace and growth in this region are the bedrock of opportunity and security for British people and people in the region."