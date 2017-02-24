facebook icon twitter icon
Man, 23, detained over 'murder' of pensioner last year

A man has been detained by police investigating the alleged murder of a pensioner in Aberdeenshire almost a year ago.

Brian McKandie was found dead at his home in Badenscoth, Rothienorman, on March 12 2016
Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his Fairview Cottages home in Badenscoth, Rothienorman, on Saturday March 12 last year.

Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man has been detained and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Earlier this week, the force reiterated an appeal for information over the death of the self-employed mechanic.