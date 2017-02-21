French presidential candidate hopes to attract 'talents' from UK to France

The front-runner in the French presidential campaign has said he wants to attract talented workers such as bankers and academics from the UK to his country in the wake of Brexit.

Emmanuel Macron was speaking after talks with Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street during a campaign visit to London.

He was later due to address some of the 200,000 French voters in the capital who make London France's sixth largest city.

He said that he assured Mrs May of his willingness to seek a "fair execution of Brexit" which protects and defends French and European interests.

And he reaffirmed his intention to co-operate with the UK on defence under an "improved" Le Touquet deal.

Mr Macron said he was concerned about ensuring the rights of French residents to stay and work in the UK after Brexit.

But he added that he hoped to attract his fellow countrymen - many of whom work in London's financial sector - to return home.

"In my programmes I will have a series of initiatives to get talented people in research and lots of fields working here to come to France," he said.

"I was very happy to see that some academics and researchers in the UK because of Brexit are considering coming to France to work.

"It will be part of my programme to be attractive for these kinds of people.

"I want banks, talents, researchers, academics and so on.

"I think that France and the European Union are a very attractive space now so in my programme I will do everything I can to make it attractive and successful."

Mr Macron accused his main rival Marine Le Pen of the National Front of trying to "push France into the 19th century" and said her plan to take the country out of the EU would "kill" the economy and harm middle-class interests.