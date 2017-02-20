Overspending by NHS in England £300m higher than target for financial year

NHS trusts reported a third-quarter year-end deficit of £886 million, new data shows.

Figures from NHS Improvement mean the NHS in England currently has an overspend about £300 million higher than its target for the end of the financial year.

The target is for the NHS to end the financial year £580 million in deficit. The year-end forecast is now £873 million.

NHS Providers expressed concern that the latest figures rely heavily on one-off savings that cannot be made in the future.

The data suggests that winter had a negative impact on NHS finances, with l ost income from cancelled operations and higher-than-expected spending.

The NHS Improvement report said that despite extra effort, "the current forecast deficit remains significantly higher than that planned. This is both unaffordable and unsustainable."

A survey of 99 NHS finance directors released by NHS Providers shows that while most trusts were on or ahead of plan, just over a quarter (27%) reported deteriorating finances.

Finance directors blamed a rise in A&E attendances and hospital admissions of 3.5% against a plan of 2%.

Two-thirds of trusts said they can only meet financial targets this year as a result of one-off savings - estimated to be as much as £1 billion - which may not be achievable next year and beyond.

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson said: "Despite doing everything they possibly can, NHS trusts are £300 million behind the target of reducing the provider sector deficit to £580 million by the end of March.

"This is largely because of winter pressures. Trusts spent more than they planned and they lost income from cancelled operations - both were needed to create the extra bed capacity to meet record emergency winter demand.

"This shows the danger of planning with no margin for unexpected extra demand. We can't expect to run NHS finances on wafer-thin margins year after year and keep getting away with it.

"Today's figures do show the considerable progress trusts have made this year to cut last year's record £2.45 billion deficit.

"We estimate the year-end deficit will be somewhere between £750 million and £900 million. However, this will still need clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) to support trusts where necessary, such as using the money saved from cancelled operations.

"But we shouldn't kid ourselves. The NHS' underlying financial position is not sustainable."

The sum owed by NHS trusts is down from the record overspend of £2.45 billion in 2015/16.

The figures cover hospitals, ambulances, mental health units and community services - although most of the deficit was in hospitals.

Some 135 out of 238 trusts were in deficit, 44 fewer than the same period last year, according to the latest data.

NHS Improvement said trusts were experiencing "one of the most challenging winters on record due to a huge increase in the demand for urgent and emergency care".

Some 5.34 million patients attended A&E between October and December, which is 200,000 more than the same period the previous year. Hospitals saw a 3.5% increase in the number of patients requiring major further in-hospital treatment.

"This intense demand for emergency treatment coupled with a significant reduction in bed availability has led to providers collectively underperforming against several key national healthcare standards, and having to postpone some planned care," NHS Improvement said.

It said this was compounded by delayed discharges of people who were medically fit to leave hospital due to problems arranging social care.

Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS Improvement, said: "NHS providers are treating more patients than ever before, which is a tribute to the hard work and commitment of their staff.

"But times are extremely challenging, and things are unlikely to get any easier in the short term. However, we're fully committed to helping providers improve their services for patients now and tomorrow."

Two-thirds of NHS trusts reported reduced spend on expensive agency staff.

In December, locum and agency spend was £228 million - the lowest monthly amount since measures were introduced in October 2015 to reduce costs in this area.