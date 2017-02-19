One ticket holder wins £15.3m Lotto jackpot

One ticket holder scooped the £15.3 million Lotto jackpot after matching all six numbers in Saturday's draw, organisers Camelot confirmed.

The winning numbers were 59, 11, 21, 49, 13 and 37, while the bonus number was 04.

Andy Carter, senior winners adviser at The National Lottery, said: "With a single ticket-holder winning the Lotto jackpot of £15.3 million it has become one of the most successful weeks for UK National Lottery players ever.

"On Tuesday one player won £19.9 million on EuroMillions, on Friday another won £14.5 million also on EuroMillions, tonight one player has won £15.3 million on Lotto and across the two games six people won £1 million.

"This is at least nine new millionaires made in one week - amazing."

Three ticket holders matched five balls and the bonus to win £28,352 each, while 65 punters scooped £1,377 apiece for matching five balls.

Some 4,963 ticket holders matched four balls to win £116, while 123,368 won £25 for three balls.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and no-one won the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 26, 08, 18, 36, 37 and the Thunderball was 06.